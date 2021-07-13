Bhopal, July 13: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare class 10 board results on Wednesday, i.e. July 14, 2021. According to the official announcement, the result will be released at 4 pm tomorrow. Students can check their MPBSE Class 10 board results on the official website of the board - mpbse.nic.in. BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 Registration Begins Online at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Know Details Here.

Other websites where the results can be checked are – mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can also get their results on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. Candidates are required to enter their roll number in the app to check their result. Notably, class 10 exams had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BSEB Class 10 & 12 Compartment Result 2021 Declared by Bihar Board On Official Website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of the MP education board – mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for MPBSE Class 10 result 2021.

Enter the roll number and other details to check the result.

Click on “Submit”.

The result will be declared on the screen.

Download the result.

Students are advised to take its printout for future reference.

In 2021, around 11 lakh students have registered for the class 10 exams. The Class 10 results will be prepared on the basis of pre-board, unit tests and internal assessment. According to reports, pre-boards will have 50 percent weightage in the final result. In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 70.84 percent.

