After a few people tested COVID-19 positive on the sets, the makers of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has temporarily suspended the shooting of the film. The filming has been pushed for two weeks, reported Variety. Breaking the news on Twitter, director Colin Trevorrow said, "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols, we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

A spokesperson for Universal, in a statement, said, "Late last night, we were informed that the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19." "Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew are paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.

As a result, filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines," the statement read. The movie, which was initially slated for summer 2021, has now been pushed for a year and will now debut on June 10, 2022, Variety informed. On Wednesday, the director disclosed the extended date along with the first teaser poster for the film, with a resemblance to the 'Jurassic' franchise logo.

Check Out Director Colin Trevorrow's Tweet Below:

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

The filming of the 27-year-old series began rolling in the UK around March.

As per variety, it was one of the first high-profile movies to resume filming after a months-long shutdown. The studio implemented intense and expensive measures to ensure the production could stay coronavirus-free, including frequent testing and isolating the cast and crew in a hotel. 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has about three more weeks of material to shoot.