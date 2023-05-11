Pilibhit, May 11: An assistant teacher, who submitted a fake Covid-19 positive medical certificate to get exemption from polling duty in the municipal elections, has been booked.

The action was taken against her after the block education officer, Vijay Virendra Singh, filed a complaint at the Pilibhit Kotwali police station following written orders of the district's basic shiksha adhikari Devendra Swaroop. Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad School Teacher Suspended for Being Drunk On Duty, Sleeping and Abusing Others.

The incident took place in Puranpur tehsil of Pilibhit district. The accused, identified as Renu Tomar, reportedly submitted a fake report to Chief Development Officer Dharmendra Pratap Singh on May 8 during poll staff training. Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Suspended After He Asks 10-Year-Old Tribal Student To Take Off Her Dirty Uniform in Shahdol; Probe Ordered.

The report was found to be counterfeit during verification and was registered to another person. Tomar has been booked under several sections of the IPC, including cheating and forgery. She is yet to be arrested, said SHO Naresh Tyagi.

