Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are busy enjoying their married life while we are admiring their amazing relationship. The couple is quite active on social media, flaunting their PDA every once in a while. The Baby singer has unveiled a couple of his singles during the lockdown while Hailey has been busy with her professional commitments including a photoshoot for Vogue India. With the holiday season coming around, Hailey and Justin are making the most of their cosy winters and the recent pictures posted by her are proof of it. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Get Mushy, Intimate and Romantic in their New Photoshoot for Vogue Italia (View Pics).

Hailey took to her Instagram account to share some romantic pictures with her hubby dearest and we can't help but adore their beautiful chemistry. Hailey and Justin's cosy pictures will definitely make you miss your partner and if those clicks aren't warming your hearts then we don't know what will. She recently celebrated her big birthday and we bet Justin had a great day planned for her. The couple celebrated the first anniversary of their traditional wedding in October this year and their romantic posts compelled us to take a trip down the memory lane and reminisce all the beautiful moments from their D-day. Justin Bieber Says 'Still Can't Believe You Chose Me' As He Shares Love-Filled Pictures With Wifey Hailey Bieber (View Post).

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Hailey is one of her early interactions was asked about how her married life is treating her, she had said, "There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I'm lucky. Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it. He's an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with." Now that's what you call a loving wife!

