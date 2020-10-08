Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and Vogue Italia had the perfect opportunity to present them as their new cover stars. The couple posed together for magazine's new edition and their intimate pictures are effectively striking. The couple had earlier posed for Vogue and their happy pictures from which had warmed our hearts. However, what sets apart their new photoshoot from the earlier one is their intense chemistry that's beautifully highlighted in this new batch of pictures. Hailey Bieber Continues to Flaunt Her Obsession for Cycling Shorts, This Time in Her All-Black Look (View Pic).

Hailey and Justin get all mushy and romantic in their new photoshoot and their sensuous pictures are making us admire them even more. These clicks are all things intense and we are struggling to find a better word for that. Their chemistry is raw and palpable and their pictures will make you feel the heat. It's a delight to see them come together and shoot for such a remarkable photoshoot - the one that's definitely eye-popping and jaw-dropping. If these pictures don't convey some naughty thoughts to you, then we don't know what will. All that Hailey Bieber Needs is a Gucci Blazer to Look So Stunning on Vogue India's New Cover!

Check Out Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's New Photoshoot

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for Vogue Italia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin and Hailey's romance was the talk of the town. The duo was head over heels in love with each other and their marriage plans excited one and all. Today as he gets busy with his musical career, Hailey's trying to adapt to her new life while successfully balancing it with her professional one. After all, being Mrs Bieber isn't as easy as it looks like.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).