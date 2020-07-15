Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are known to give couple goals every now and then. Every time the duo take to Instagram, we get to see the duo turning up some romance and posing for the cutest pictures together. Recently, Justin took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of himself along with wifey Hailey Bieber and they are sure to make you go all 'aww' over the couple. After quarantining together, the couple had recently also taken a trip to Utah and we saw some gorgeous posts from there. Hailey Bieber Recalls the Cute Story of Her First Kiss With Justin Bieber and It's Sure to Melt Your Hearts!

This time taking to Instagram, Justin shared a snap with Hailey where Justin is seen embracing Hailey as they are chilling by the pool side. The couple look beautiful and what's sure to catch your eye apart from their obvious adorable chemistry is the sweet caption that Bieber has posted along with it. Sharing the snap, Justin wrote, "I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber!!" Sharing another picture, Bieber captioned it with a series of heart emojis. Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Being Compared With Justin Bieber’s Exes.

Check Out Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Latest Snap:

View this post on Instagram I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 14, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

Here's Another Love-Filled Picture of the Couple:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 14, 2020 at 7:41pm PDT

Amid lockdown, Justin and Hailey also started their own web show, Biebers On Watch on Facebook, where they discussed everything from their work to relationships with their fans in a series of live sessions. The couple was also seen indulging in fun activities such as Justin turned into a make-up artist for his wifey. Looks like the couple have made the most of this quarantine to spend time with one another.

