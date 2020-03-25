Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor-comic Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child. The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

"#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh," Hart captioned a picture of Parrish's growing baby bump. Parrish, 35, also shared the same photograph on social media. Kevin Hart Recalls the Embarrassing Moment When He Sh** in His Pants on Stage

"baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6," she wrote. Hart and Parrish, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to two-year-old son, Kenzo. In 2017, Hart publicly admitted to having cheated on his wife while she was pregnant with their son. The Man From Toronto: Woody Harrelson Replaces Jason Statham in Kevin Hart’s Action-Comedy.

The Jumanji star also shares two children with his former wife, actor Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12.