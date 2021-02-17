American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are taking their relationship to the next level, as Kourtney made it official with a picture on social media. The 41-year-old reality TV star on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a photo of her hand intertwined with that of her beau. Though Kourtney didn't add any caption to the picture, Travis, dropped a black heart emoji in the comments section. Vanessa Hudgens and MLB Player Cole Tucker Make Their Relationship Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day (View Post)

The two are long-time friends and have been seen with one another in Los Angeles in recent weeks. As per E! News, a few days prior, the new couple was spotted at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles, both donning chic leather jackets. The cozy evening included a game of thumb war at the table, as they enjoyed a pitcher of lemonade. Kendall Jenner Makes Her Relationship With NBA Player Devin Booker Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day

A source had earlier confirmed their relationship to Us Weekly. Spilling the beans about the pair's current relationship status, the insider said, "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

Check Out Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney and Travis previously sparked romance rumours in September 2018 when they were spotted leaving a vegan restaurant in L.A. together and were seen attending an evening church service. In February 2019, the duo was snapped grabbing dinner together in Malibu.