London, Jan 1: Legendary English singer-somgwriter Elton John says he is tired of singing the same hit songs over and over again at concerts. "I'm lucky to have so many great songs to play every night. But there is a point in time where you think, 'I don't really want to play this anymore'," said Elton, who will soon retire from touring, reports contactmusic.com. Sir Elton John Says The Beatles Star John Lennon Would Have Won a Nobel Peace Prize If He Was Still Alive.

"There are things like 'Original sin' or '(Gotta get a) meal ticket' that I haven't really played before -- not enough anyway. But if I have to go back and play 'Crocodile rock' again, it's like, 'I'm gonna kill myself'," he added.

So, after he is done with his tour, he doesn't "want to play some of these songs any more". "I'd like to do something like (singer) Kate Bush, where I can do a show and play some of these songs that are deep cuts," said the 73-year-old rock star.

