Actress Dakota Johnson has talked about what went into the prepping and training for Madame Web. She said before shooting, she did a lot of hand-to-hand combat training. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present. Madame Web Trailer: Dakota Johnson Can Predict Future and Is Racing Against Time To Save Her Friends in This Spider-Man Spinoff (Watch Video).

Talking about her physical preparation for the film, Dakota Johnson shares, "For a few months before we started filming, I was training. I had two different trainers. I worked with Megan Roup from The Sculpt Society. “Before we started shooting, we did a lot of hand-to-hand combat training. I really didn't want Cassie to look like she was some kind of skilled fighter. I think having grown up in the foster system, she would have been quite scrappy and would know how to defend herself in a sort of primal way.” Johnson added: “So, I wanted her fighting to be really wild and kind of messy, using whatever was around that she could get her hands on like a piece of metal or a bottle." Madame Web Trailer: Netizens are Using This Infamous Dialogue From Dakota Johnson's Film in All Irrelevant Scenes and The Results are Hilarious!.

The actress also went through training for doing stunts while driving and in the water. Talking about the same, the actress shared, "Yes, I did most of the driving in the movie. I did a day of stunt driving training, which was so fun. And we did a lot of underwater work so I had to do breathwork training. “So, we did a few different sessions in a tank where you'd build up holding your breath. I ended up holding my breath for like three-and-a-half minutes, which was nuts." Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Madame Web in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 16 in cinemas, including IMAX screens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).