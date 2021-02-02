Marilyn Manson has been accused by his former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood of abuse. She opened up about it on her Instagram page recently. She wrote, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the Frozen 2 actress began. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Many others sided with her and narrated their tale as well. Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson ‘Horrifically’ Abused Her for Years, Singer Responds to the Allegations

Now, Manson and controversies kind of go hand-in-hand. There have been multiple reports of various antics of the singer which shocked and appalled many. We have listed down 10 of them here.

The Reverand of Satan

In 1994, Manson and his notoriety reached such bounds that the Church of Satan invited him and made him a minister.

Scratch that

In 1995, while performing on stage in San Francisco, he smashed a beer bottle and cutting himself on the chest from left to right.

Smoking human bones

In an interview High Times in 1996, Manson revealed that founding guitarist Twiggy Ramirez and he smoked human bones. Explaining the experience, he had said, "It was terrible. It smelled like burnt hair, gave you a really bad headache and made your eyes red."

Christianity, the Fascism

At the MTV VMA 1997, before he launched The Beautiful People, he made a controversial statement which shocked many. He said, "​We will no longer be oppressed by the fascism called Christianity.”

Thong and pantyhouse

In 2001, wearing just a thong and a pantyhouse, he wrapped his legs around a gaurd and did the unthinkable. Quite obviously a battery and sexual assault charge was slapped on him. While the assault charges were ruled out, he had to pay a hefty fine.

Paris, Michael Jackson and wrist slit

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris allegedly slit her wrist when she was refrained from going to Manson's concert. So the rockstar mimed the wrist slit action on stage and dedicated Disposable Teens to her. He even gave her an entry to his guestlist whenever she wants to any show of his in the future.

The mic with a gun prop

In 2017, the day Devin Kelley shot 26 people in a church in Texas, Manson took the stage with a mic hoisted on a gun prop at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino. That didn't sit well with many as a mass massacre had happened at San Bernardino in 2015. He later released a statement saying, "In an era where mass shootings have become a nearly daily occurrence, this was an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement about how easily accessible semi-automatic weapons are…"

Well, Marilyn Manson sure has a colourful past and the incidents mentioned above are only a few of it.

