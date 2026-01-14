Bhadrak, January 14: Authorities in Odisha have arrested 55-year-old Bighina Jena, a resident of the Bhadrak district, for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The arrest was made following a formal police complaint filed by the victim’s family, who reported the incident immediately after the minor disclosed the ordeal. The case is now being handled under specialized legal frameworks to ensure a rapid investigation into the matter.

According to preliminary reports, the accused allegedly targeted the minor in a residential area. Following the report, local police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Jena was subsequently taken into custody and is currently being held as the legal process moves forward. Kanpur Minor Rape Case: Police Arrest One Suspect; Raids on as Sub-Inspector Goes Missing.

The local police department has emphasized its commitment to a thorough investigation, ensuring that forensic evidence is gathered to build a robust legal case. This arrest follows a broader administrative push in Odisha to fast-track cases involving crimes against minors. Recent judicial outcomes in the state, including convictions secured in under 100 days in regions like Jharsuguda, highlight an increasing focus on timely justice in sexual assault investigations. ‘Did Not Last Long Enough’: Swedish Court Rules Eritrean Refugee Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl Will Not Be Deported After Prison Term.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention and counseling support provided by state welfare services. Authorities have stated they will continue to monitor the legal proceedings closely to ensure the protection of the minor’s rights throughout the trial process.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

