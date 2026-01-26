Allahabad High Court on Live-In Relationships: ‘Western Ideas’ Fuel Misuse of Rape Laws, Court Sets Aside Life Sentence

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Prayagraj, January 26: The Allahabad High Court has set aside a life imprisonment sentence awarded to a man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault, observing that the rise in live-in relationships—which it attributed to "Western ideas"—has led to an increase in the misuse of rape laws. The court noted that when such relationships break down, First Information Reports (FIRs) alleging sexual assault are frequently filed as a retaliatory measure.

A division bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice Prashant Mishra passed the order while allowing a criminal appeal filed by a man named Chandresh. The appellant had been convicted by a trial court under the IPC for kidnapping and abduction, Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and provisions of the SC/ST Act. The High Court found that the trial court’s conviction was "absolutely unwarranted," concluding that the evidence on record proved the relationship was consensual and that the woman involved was an adult at the time of the incident. Allahabad High Court Overturns Life Sentence of Man Accused of Kidnap and S*xual Assault After Learning That Victim Was an Adult Who Entered Into Consensual Relationship.

Central to the court’s decision was the determination of the woman’s age. While the prosecution claimed she was a minor, the High Court pointed out that an Ossification Test Report proved she was approximately 20 years old. The bench also noted discrepancies in the mother’s testimony, suggesting her claims regarding the girl's age changed during the proceedings due to "legal advice."

The bench observed that the woman had traveled with the appellant via public buses and trains to Bangalore without raising any alarm. Furthermore, she resided with him in a populated neighborhood for six months before returning home. The court held that these actions were consistent with an adult eloping of her own free will rather than a victim of kidnapping.

In its judgment, the court expressed concern over how existing legal frameworks are applied to modern social dynamics. The bench remarked that because current laws are heavily weighted in favor of women, men are often convicted based on statutes drafted long before live-in relationships became common. "The increased tendency among the youth to opt for live-in is influenced by Western ideas," the court stated, adding that the legal system is seeing a pattern where consensual partnerships are reframed as criminal offenses once the relationship fails. Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Protection to Teen Live-In Couple, Says ‘Not Necessary to Enjoy Every Right Conferred by Constitution’.

The High Court concluded that the trial court had failed to properly evaluate the evidence regarding the woman’s maturity and the consensual nature of the physical relationship. By setting aside the conviction and life term, the court ordered the immediate release of the appellant, provided he is not wanted in any other cases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telegraph India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).