Mean Girls cast members, including Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, recently had a virtual reunion and encouraged fans to vote. When asked to play "dumb blonde" Karen Smith, Seyfried said she was thrilled because Karen was similar to how she acted in high school to stay out of drama, reports variety.com. Actress Lacey Chabert shared that she immediately fell in love with her character Gretchen Wieners while reading the script of the 2004 film. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Fast Times At Ridgemont High Virtual Table Read and Re-Enact a Steamy Scene That Leaves Netizens Blushing! (Watch Videos)

"I just thought she was so intensely insecure and so desperate to have anyone's approval. That's what made her vulnerable. That was the part that made her likable and kept her from just being mean," she said. When she was offered the part of Cady Heron, Lohan was initially drawn to the role of Regina George. But when re-reading the script, she fell in love with Cady. "I mean during the process of filming for me, in between the movie I had done before and 'Mean Girls', I had gone back to school, and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of an outcast, so I really related to it when I had to play Cady," she said. Courteney Cox Sends Virtual Birthday Wishes to Boyfriend Johnny McDaid, Says ‘COVID Sucks’ For Keeping Them Apart from Each Other for 133 Days

Mean Girls Cast Reunion:

The cast of Mean Girls finally reunited AND OMG THAT’S SO FETCH! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/nEAGeGBX6Y — Cady Heron (@realcadyheroin) October 3, 2020

The screenplay of the teen movie was later adapted into a Broadway musical in 2017, and the musical is being made into a movie version. Fey, the writer of the original film, shared that fans can be involved in casting actors for the new adaptation by sharing their dream cast on the project's website. Fans also have the opportunity to have their names featured on the "burn book", a diary of gossip and rumours created by Regina George. Chabert also encouraged fans to vote in the "Mean Girls way: Vote on November 3rd. That would be so fetch."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).