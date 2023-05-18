Actress Megan Fox spoke about having body dysmorphia and how it is to live with the disorder. The Hollywood actress said that she "never, ever" loved her body. The Johnny and Clyde actress, who turned 38 on May 16, has opened up about her body image struggles. Megan Fox Sports Illustrated Photoshoot: From Seashell to Brown Colour Bikini, The Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These Hot New Pics.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated for the Swimsuit Edition, which sees her donning a skimpy bikini and exuding a sultry vibe, Fox said: "I have body dysmorphia - I don't ever see myself the way other people see me."

Check Out Megan Fox's Latest Photoshoot Here:

She's an actress, she's a mom and she's gracing the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue! https://t.co/Ze7jPErtdf — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

Opening up further, the American actress who made her acting debut in the family film Holiday in the Sun said: "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," Megan went on in a video for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

"And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think." Megan Fox Birthday: Hottest Red Carpet Looks of the 'Transformers' Actress.

Body dysmorphic disorder is listed on various medical sites as a "mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance" with the so-called "flaws" often unnoticeable to others.

She first spoke about having body dysmorphia and the "deep insecurities" she suffered from back in October 2021.

