Holy shit! Is this really happening? If a new report in The Hollywood Reporter is to go by, Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to return as Batman. The actor played DC's very famous superhero in Tim Burton's movies, with his last appearance being in 1992. Post his stint, we saw many other cape crusaders including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and now Robert Pattinson. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor will reportedly be a part of Ezra Miller's upcoming Flash movie. Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Director, Matt Reeves Picks His Favourite Batman Movie of All Time.

Keaton and Warner Bros head honchos are currently drawing up a deal that suggests he'll keep making appearances in future DC projects. Few sources tell THR that WB is planning a Nick Fury kinda role for Michael Keaton. What Samuel Jackson is to MCU, Keaton will be for DCEU. He'd play something of a mentor or guide or even string-puller. While Flash would see his first appearance, he'd later continue his stint in Batgirl, a project that's already in development.

While there's no official confirmation on the same, we can't wait to realise the possibility of three different batman(s) coming to the big and small screens in 2021-22. While Ben Affleck will be seen kicking some ass in Zack Snyder's Justice League that hits HBOMax, Robert Pattinson will bring to life Matt Reeves' version of the cape crusader. And the recent addition of Keaton in Flash makes the whole affair even more charming. ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Teases Fans With the First Glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile (View Pics).

Netizens are meanwhile enjoying the good news while waiting for their favourite Batman to don his black suit once again.

