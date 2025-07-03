Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is no more. Best known for his memorable roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, the actor passed away on Thursday morning at his home in Malibu. He was 67. According to media reports, Madsen suffered a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive by those who discovered him at his residence. Kenneth Colley Dies at 87: Star Wars Actor Best Known for Playing Admiral Piett, Passes Away at His Home in England, After Contracting COVID-19 and Developing Pneumonia.

Born on September 25, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Michael Madsen made his acting debut in the 1982 film Against All Hope. His most iconic role came a decade later in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 breakout film Reservoir Dogs. Madsen's portrayal of the sadistic Mr Blonde earned widespread acclaim. His chilling torture scene involving a police officer - set to Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle with You" - is often cited as one of the most unforgettable moments in modern cinema.

Madsen went on to appear in several other Tarantino films, playing morally ambiguous characters in Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was confirmed by Tarantino that Madsen’s Mr Blonde and John Travolta’s Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction were written as brothers. There were even early plans for a spinoff film titled Vega Brothers, though it was eventually shelved.

Beyond Tarantino’s universe, Madsen built a versatile filmography with notable roles in The Doors, Thelma & Louise, Free Willy, Wyatt Earp, Species, Donnie Brasco, and Die Another Day, among others. He was also well known for voicing Toni Cipriani in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto III. In 2020, he appeared in the Tamil film Nishabdam, starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty.

Madsen was married three times, with each marriage ending in divorce. His last marriage was to DeAnna Morgan. In 2024, he was arrested on a battery charge following an alleged assault on his wife. He was released on bail, and the couple later divorced. Michael Madsen Arrest: ‘Kill Bill’ Actor Charged With Domestic Battery After Dispute With Wife.

His agent confirmed the news of his death in a statement to the media "In the last two years, Michael Madsen had been doing some incredible work in independent films, including the upcoming features Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives. He was truly looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, which is currently being edited."

