Napoleon is a 2023 epic historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic French leader. The film delves into Napoleon Bonaparte's ascent to power and his complex relationship with Empress Joséphine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby. With breathtaking battle scenes, elaborate costumes, and a standout supporting cast, including Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, and Rupert Everett, the movie has earned mixed reviews from the critics. Here’s what they have to say about the film: Napoleon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Turns Into Ruthless German Leader In Ridley Scott's Historical Epic (Watch Video).

The Hollywood Reporter - For all its brawn and atmosphere and robustly choreographed combat, this is a distended historical tapestry too sprawling to remain compelling, particularly when its focus veers away from the central couple. While Scott can be commended for his ambition, neither he nor Scarpa manage to build those many plot pieces into a fluid narrative.

The Guardian - This Film is a deliciously insinuating portrayal of the doomed emperor from Joaquin Phoenix, whose derisive face suits the framing of a bicorne hat and jaunty tricolour cockade. The director doesn’t detain the audience with metaphysical meaning and certainly doesn’t withhold the old-fashioned pleasures of spectacle and excitement.

BBC - Scott has already announced that he is preparing a four-and-a-half hour director's cut of Napoleon, so perhaps that version will fill in a few of the blanks. The current version, impressive as it is, is entertaining without being engrossing. It feels like a tantalising trailer for the longer and presumably richer and deeper film that is still to come.

Roger Albert - They have produced a film that's unwieldy and disjointed in ways that the bafflingly underrated Scott typically isn't. Say what you will about Scott’s most divisive movies—they’re usually big swings with big ideas. What’s so disheartening about Napoleon is how small it ultimately feels.

