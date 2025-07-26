Fact Check: No, Pedro Pascal Didn’t Inappropriately Kiss Vanessa Kirby During ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Promotions – Viral Videos Are AI-Generated

As The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theatres on July 25, Pedro Pascal - who plays Mr Fantastic, aka Reed Richards - has found himself at the centre of an unusual online controversy. Photos and videos from the film's promotional shoots and press events have gone viral, showing the actor in what appears to be a comfortable physical dynamic with co-star Vanessa Kirby (who is expecting a baby with her partner, Paul Rabil). In these visuals, Pascal and Kirby are seen holding hands and playfully touching each other’s faces and necks. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Marvel’s First Family Gets Decent Induction Into MCU With a Thrilling Third-Act Galactus Rampage.

Far from being one-sided, these gestures seem mutual and affectionate, pointing more towards a secure friendship than anything inappropriate. However, some netizens have chosen to misconstrue the interaction, criticising Pascal for being physically affectionate with a female co-star. Some have even linked his behaviour to his publicly acknowledged struggle with social anxiety, wrongly suggesting that he uses the condition as a pretext for such gestures.

To make matters worse, AI-edited photos and videos are now circulating online to further smear the actor’s image. One particularly viral clip appears to show a montage of Pascal kissing a visibly pregnant Vanessa Kirby and a woman who is interviewing him - moments that never occurred.

Video Clip of Pedro Pascal 'Kissing' Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal’s anxiety card is elite pic.twitter.com/eI48HR1izw — Natespeare 🌵L Valley ☀️ (@NSO_14) July 24, 2025

The Truth: AI-Generated, and It Shows

It doesn’t take an expert to recognise that the ‘kissing’ footage is AI-generated. Several apps can convincingly manipulate photos and videos to show people kissing or behaving intimately, even when such actions didn’t take place in reality.

A key giveaway in the manipulated footage is how Pascal’s face morphs awkwardly or loses detail during the supposed kiss - a typical glitch in AI-generated media, where facial consistency is often sacrificed during movement or expression changes. He almost becomes Orlando Bloom hilariously, as you can see below.

The Screenshot of One Such Kiss

In case you still need proof, here's a video of the original interaction between Pedro and Vanessa in the final clip of that edited montage.

Understanding Pedro Pascal’s Social Anxiety

Pedro Pascal has openly spoken about living with social anxiety disorder since childhood. One of his coping mechanisms - often visible during public events - involves placing a hand below his chest, around his torso or stomach, to calm himself. Another strategy he uses is physical contact with trusted colleagues, such as hand-holding or hugs, which helps ground him in high-stress environments like red carpets or press conferences. Internet Not Buying Pedro Pascal’s Alleged ‘Touching Anxiety’ With Vanessa Kirby During ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Promotions, Share Funny Memes to Express Their 'Sus' Theory.

These gestures - whether directed at male or female co-stars - are not performative or suggestive, but therapeutic. Misinterpreting them as public displays of affection or signs of misconduct only fuels stigma around mental health and erodes compassion for those who live with anxiety disorders.

Conclusion: A Manufactured Controversy

The narrative around Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby is not only misleading but also largely driven by manipulated media and a lack of understanding of mental health. The mutual camaraderie between the actors has been twisted into tabloid fodder, backed by AI fakes and bad-faith speculation. It's a stark reminder to question the authenticity of viral content and to be more empathetic toward those navigating fame alongside mental health challenges.

