Directed by Ridley Scott and written by David Scarpa, the highly anticipated film Napoleon feature Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role as the iconic French emperor and military genius. Offering a fresh perspective, the movie aims to delve into Napoleon's early life, his meteoric rise to power, and his complex relationship with his wife and true love, Josephine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby. Napoleon promises to showcase the renowned battles, Napoleon's unwavering ambition, and his remarkable strategic acumen as a military leader. Produced by Apple Studios and Scott Free Productions, the film is backed by a stellar team including Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam, and Joaquin Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers. The movie is set to release on November 22, 2023. Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix Spotted as the French Leader for Ridley Scott's Upcoming Historical Drama! (View Pics).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

