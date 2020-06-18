Netflix comedian and 'You' actor Chris D'Elia Accused of Molesting Underage Teenage Girl, Actor Denies all the Allegations

You actor Chris D'Elia is the newest name to get featured in the list of #MeToo accused. The actor had apparently sexually molested an underage teenage girl when she was merely 16-years-old. A Twitter user has accused the actor of "grooming" her when she was 16. She even shared pictures of an email conversation between her and the actor where he's apparently asking her if they can make out. Harvey Weinstein Raped a 17-Year-Old Girl Alleges a New Lawsuit; Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney Also Held Responsible For 'Knowing'About It.

The user's tweets read, "imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically (molested) was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age." She further continued by saying, "for the longest time i thought this was just a funny story to tell at parties when i realized what happened isn’t normal and that he was and could still be doing this to younger girls and it’s my job to say something."

After getting slammed on social media for his alleged deeds, Chris in his interaction with USA Today has denied all the allegations while stating that all of his relationships were legal and consensual.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he said. "I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me," he said while also adding that, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.” Malayalam Filmmaker Kamal Accused of Sexual Harassment by An Aspiring Actress, Director Calls It A ‘Baseless Allegation’.

The Twitter user has also called out Netflix for casting the actor as a paedophile in season 2 of Penn Badgley's You. Netflix meanwhile has refrained from commenting on the incident but if things escalate, they would be compelled to react and may even issue an apology.

