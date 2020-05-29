Harvey Weinstein Raped a 17-Year-Old Girl Alleges a New Lawsuit; Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney Also Held Responsible For 'Knowing' About It

Harvey Weinstein (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Even as Harvey Weinstein continues with his ongoing prison sentence. a new lawsuit has emerged under his name. It alleges that the convicted sex offender raped four additional women, including one woman who was just 17 at the time of her attack. Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney were also named in the same lawsuit for being aware of his sexual misconduct. A 43-year-old woman alleged that the producer raped her in 1994 when she was merely 17. She insisted that Weinstein asked her to sexually gratify him if she wanted him to get her a job. When she refused to "cooperate", he raped her and also threatened to harm her family if she ever decided to discuss this incident. Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Rowena Chiu Wanted Him to Go for Sex Therapy as an NDA Clause.

The second woman, 70, claimed the producer raped her in 1984 when she was 34 years old. He sexually molested her at his hotel room in Hotel Barrière Le Majestic during the Cannes Film Festival. When the victim tried to discuss this instance with her female friend who worked for Weinstein, she suggested they keep the matters between themselves.

Next victim was a woman, 38 who claimed she was 26 when Harvey raped her in 2008. The victim arrived at his Soho apartment for a business meeting but was shocked to realise that she couldn't leave his place until she did what he wanted her to do. When she refused to give in to his demands, he raped her. Emily Ratajkowski Strongly Replies to Harvey Weinstein's $25M Civil Settlement by Arriving with 'F**k Harvey' Written on Her Arm to Uncut Gems Premiere.

A fourth woman, 35, claimed Weinstein raped her in 2013 when she was 28. She was apparently called in for an audition to his office which never really happened. Though she had arrived in with her friend, he insisted on having a one-on-one talk with her. After her friend left, Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Coming to Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney, the suit alleges, "There is no doubt that Robert Weinstein knew, or should have known, that his brother was a dangerous predator likely to sexually abuse other women like Plaintiffs given that he witnessed his brother’s behaviour; received direct and indirect verbal and written complaints made by and on behalf of female victims and/or employees of Miramax who were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein." ‘The Rapist Is You,’ Women Stage Flash Mob Protest Outside Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial, Videos Go Viral.

The disgraced producer was accused of sexual assault by more than 100 women and he's currently serving his sentence of 23 years in prison. He even got infected with COVID-19 during his recent prison stay but recovered shortly.