Kids' Choice Award finally took place yesterday (March 13) and it sure was a starry affair. US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed children at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards and delivered special remarks as part of the show's Generation Change presentation. The ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson and the Vice President was introduced by actor Jennifer Garner. The Awards were aired live and featured performances from various celebrities while celebrating stars across film, television, music, and sports. Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: BTS, Avengers Endgame, Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé Win Top Honours.
The awards were dominated by the Grammy-nominated BTS. The bagged three awards while Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. won the award for Favourite Movie Actor. Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Justin Beiber also won major awards. While BTS received its award virtually, we saw Downey have a fun time at the ceremony. The actor even posted a picture covered in green slime and thanked everyone for their support. Referring to himself as Hulk, he celebrated his win with this happy post. Kids Choice Award 2021: Robert Downey Jr. Turns Into Hulk at the Award Show.
Many shows, films and artist were honoured with awards under different categories. Check out the full list of winners below:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
'Stuck With U' – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
'Dynamite' - BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
As reported by Variety, the Kids' Choice Awards special segment named Generation Change connects leaders and innovators such as Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement.
Generation Change recognised James for his philanthropic work with the 'I Promise School' public elementary in Akron, Ohio, which is supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation.
