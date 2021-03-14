Kids' Choice Award finally took place yesterday (March 13) and it sure was a starry affair. US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed children at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards and delivered special remarks as part of the show's Generation Change presentation. The ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson and the Vice President was introduced by actor Jennifer Garner. The Awards were aired live and featured performances from various celebrities while celebrating stars across film, television, music, and sports. Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: BTS, Avengers Endgame, Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé Win Top Honours.

The awards were dominated by the Grammy-nominated BTS. The bagged three awards while Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. won the award for Favourite Movie Actor. Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Justin Beiber also won major awards. While BTS received its award virtually, we saw Downey have a fun time at the ceremony. The actor even posted a picture covered in green slime and thanked everyone for their support. Referring to himself as Hulk, he celebrated his win with this happy post. Kids Choice Award 2021: Robert Downey Jr. Turns Into Hulk at the Award Show.

Many shows, films and artist were honoured with awards under different categories. Check out the full list of winners below:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

'Stuck With U' – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

'Dynamite' - BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

As reported by Variety, the Kids' Choice Awards special segment named Generation Change connects leaders and innovators such as Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement.

Generation Change recognised James for his philanthropic work with the 'I Promise School' public elementary in Akron, Ohio, which is supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

