No Time To Die: James Bond Fans Urge Makers to Postpone Release Date Over Coronavirus Threat

Back in February 2020, news of how the sudden outbreak of Coronavirus in China had forced makers of the next James Bond film, No Time To Die to cancel their film's promotional tour in Beijing, had picked up storm. Dailymail.co.uk had reported back then the Daniel Craig starrer was all set for a star-studded premiere in China, which is considered as the world's second-largest box office collections for films being released there, which was then canned, all thanks to Coronavirus that has China gripped in a tight vice. Makers of Daniel Craig's James Bond Film No Time To Die Cancel China Tour Over Coronavirus Scare.

And now, an article in the Hollywoodreporter reads, 'On the same day that tickets went on sale for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the final outing of Daniel Craig as 007, there have been calls for the film’s release date to be postponed.' The article mentioned that an open letter penned by writers of MI6-HQ, which is reportedly the 'biggest Bond fan blog', has urged all the parties involved with the movie to 'put public health above marketing release schedules.'

The open letter started with, "After enduring three delays in production already, it is by no means easy to say this: the release of 'No Time To Die' should be postponed. With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events."

Read the full letter here: https://www.mi6-hq.com/sections/articles/opinion-delay-no-time-to-die-release-corona-virus-pandemic

In his open letter, the founder David Leigh of the MI6 website and co-founder James Page also appreciated the makers' move of cancelling the film's China tour and wrote, "Publicity tours for 007 in China, South Korea, and Japan have already been cancelled. The release in Hong Kong was pushed to April 30th. These are sensible actions that should be applauded." Daniel Craig's No Time To Die May Be the Longest James Bond Film With a Runtime Of 163 Minutes

The open letter also mentioned how it was a "Just a movie" and that "the health and well-being of fans around the world and their families, is more important." "We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah," the letter concluded. Well, wise move, if incorporated.