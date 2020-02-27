Daniel Craig's No Time To Die May Be the Longest James Bond Film With a Runtime Of 163 Minutes 

No Time to Die Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Daniel Craig is all set to play James Bond for the last time with No Time To Die. This is the fifth time he will be playing the 007 agent and fans' expectations are super high from this film. While many cast members such as Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will be reprising their roles, it is Rami Malek's casting as the Bond villain that has gathered more attention. Although it looks like No Time To Die is going to be one long ride for viewers given that recent reports suggest that the film's runtime is about 163 minutes long. James Bond Producer Confirms 007 Character will Always be Male!

As reported by Screenrant, early theatre listings suggest that this may be the longest Bond film. The film apparently has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes which is still lesser than Marvel's Avengers: Endgame but much more than other Bond films including its last release Spectre (148 minutes). Among a few recent films, we have seen the trend of longer films, Star Wars' last outing, The Rise Of Skywalker too was much longer than fans expected it to be. No Time To Die Sums Up Daniel Craig's Journey as Bond Says Ben Whishaw.

One of the reasons we believe that the film may be longer than other Bond films is because it has Bond on his last mission making peace with everyone and everything he's done. It's also like a conclusion of sorts for Craig's British agent and hence there's a lot of loose ends to tie. The film has amazing writers credit for the project including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns and Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has helmed the film. No Time To Die is all set to hit the screens on April 8, 2020.