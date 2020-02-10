Oscars 2020: Academy Cut the Mic During Parasite's Best Picture Acceptance Speech But Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron Shout 'Up Up' to Get it Back On! 

Parasite bags Best Picture (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards finally took place as always in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on February 10 and it was indeed a starry evening as who's who of Hollywood descended on the red carpet looking their best. Although, Oscars 2020 was hands down a big night mainly for Bong Joon Ho and his team given that their film Parasite bagged some of the biggest honours of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. The film was already running high on Oscar buzz since it received the Palme d'Or honour at Cannes Film Festival last year. Although as Parasite created history with their Best Picture win, by becoming the first-ever International as well as Asian film to do so, it seemed the Academy producers couldn't wait to wrap things up and cut off the mic during the acceptance speech for Best Picture. Parasite: Bong Joon Ho's South Korean Film Bags Major Honours at Oscars 2020, Here are 5 Interesting Facts About It.

Though we have to say the best part of the evening was watching the Dolby Theatre crowds go "Up, Up" as they asked for the mic to go up to let the Parasite team complete their speech after the lights started to dim. Presenter Jane Fonda also looked confused onstage as the mics went off. Among the celebrities seated in the front row, we could see Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie were joining the crowds asking for the mics to go up and later cheering on for team Parasite.

Check Out What Happened When the Mic Was Cut Off Here:

"I FEEL LIKE A VERY OPPORTUNE MOMENT IN HISTORY IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW"#Parasite did it omg, they got the #Oscars just look at their proud facespic.twitter.com/L00BJyZ4Cj — hyeyoon's.💫 (@gonelikewinter) February 10, 2020

After the mic was back on, Miky Lee, the vice-chair of Korean conglomerate CJ Group made one of the most endearing speeches in Oscars history as she said, "I'd really like to thank director Bong. I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair. The way he talks. The way he walks. And especially the way he directs. And what I really like about him is his sense of humor and he can be really making fun of himself and he never takes himself seriously. Thank you. Thank you very much."

"And I'd like to thank everybody who has been supporting Parasite and who has been working with Parasite and who has been loving Parasite", she further added. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Bags Best Director for Parasite, Gives a Special Shout Out to Co-Nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino in His Speech (Watch Video).

Well, it certainly was a legendary night for Parasite given that their International film created Academy history and the audiences couldn't be happier.