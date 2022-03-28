The 94th Academy Awards took a weird turn as this one particular incident is being singled out. One of the wildest and weirdest moments in Oscar history (not sure anything compares to this), Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live, on stage, during the broadcast. The reaction was prompted as Chris Rock cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith calling her ‘GI Jane’ which came in as a jab at her bald look. After punching Rock in the face, Smith walked back to his seat and yelled out “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!” Oscars 2022: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock at 94th Academy Awards for Making Joke About His Wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Watch Video).

The entire encounter left the audience with their mouths dropped as people were trying to process the gravity of the situation. Many fans have been wondering whether the entire interaction was real or not, well after Smith’s acceptance speech it seems like it was pretty much real.

The punch itself has taken over most of the Oscars discourse as it overshadows Smith’s own Best Actor award. It has left people wondering exactly just why Smith would react like this towards Rock over a normal joker, well there is a bit more context behind it.

The reason Jada Pinkett Smith is bald right now, is because she suffers from Alopecia. It’s a pretty well-known fact now, and with more context you can understand why Rock’s joke would have cut a bit too deep for her. Not only that, but Rock has previously joked about Jada too. During his stint as the host for the 2016 Oscars, Rock had joked about Jada there as well. Jada was boycotting the Oscars because no Black person was nominated that year. Rock would later joke about Pinkett saying that “You can’t boycott something that you’re not invited to.”

Of course the joke seems harmless, but after a bit more context it makes sense. Even then, when Rock cracked the joke you can see Jada’s face turn down as she disapproves of it.

Even on Will Smith’s behalf you can understand his frustration as the Smith family itself has been subjected to some ridicule over the years. The internet itself is very split on the reaction from Smith. Many understand why he did what he did, but believe that there could have been a better way to handle this situation rather than resorting to punching Chris Rock on live television. Oscars 2022: Netizens Wonder if Will Smith Punched Chris Rock for Real Over Jade Pinkett Smith 'GI Jane' Joke.

Whatever it may be, the 94th Academy Awards is now synonymous with this moment. Will Smith punching Chris Rock will go down as one of the most bizarre moments in Oscar history.

