Actor Paul Mescal, known for his performance in Normal People, is engaged to singer Phoebe Bridgers. The news was revealed in an interview profile done for the actor in The Guardian, where the author wrote, "Mescal did, however, stay on long enough to exchange charged messages on Twitter and Instagram with the musician Phoebe Bridgers; the pair are now engaged." A Spy by Nature: Paul Mescal to Headline Kevin Macdonald's Espionage Thriller.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are officially engaged! pic.twitter.com/EKXevqYZlM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 6, 2022

