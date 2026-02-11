The landscape of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has undergone a seismic shift following the conclusion of the league’s first-ever player auction held at the Lahore Expo Centre. Moving away from the decade-old draft system, the eleventh edition (PSL 11) saw eight franchises—including new entries Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen—engage in intense bidding wars to finalise their rosters. The headline of the day was pacer Naseem Shah, who became the most expensive player in PSL history after being secured by the Rawalpindi franchise (formerly Multan Sultans) for a record PKR 86.5 million. PSL 2026: Hyderabad and Sialkot Join as New Franchises in Record-Breaking Expansion Ahead of Season 11.
Under the revised 2026 regulations, each squad must consist of 16 to 20 players, including a minimum of five and a maximum of seven overseas cricketers. Furthermore, teams are mandated to include at least two uncapped Under-23 players, with one required in the starting XI for every match.
Marquee Signings and Key Moves
The auction floor saw significant movement for both local and international stars. While icons like Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) remained with their respective teams through retentions, other major names found new homes. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out of PSL 2026 To Focus on Foundation Work in Afghanistan.
-
David Warner joined Karachi Kings for PKR 79 million.
-
Daryl Mitchell was snapped up by Rawalpindi for PKR 80.5 million.
-
Faheem Ashraf fetched a massive PKR 85 million from Islamabad United.
-
Mark Chapman (New Zealand) signed with Islamabad for PKR 70 million.
PSL 2026 Squads
Islamabad United PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Platinum (Retention)
|Shadab Khan (c)
|All-rounder
|Gold (Retention)
|Salman Irshad
|Bowler (Pace)
|Silver (Retention)
|Andries Gous
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Direct Overseas
|Devon Conway (NZ)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Faheem Ashraf
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Mark Chapman (NZ)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Mohammad Wasim Jr
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Imad Wasim
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Max Bryant (AUS)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Richard Gleeson (ENG)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Haider Ali
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Sameer Minhas
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Mir Hamza Sajjad
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Sameen Gul
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Shamar Joseph (WI)
|Bowler (Pace)
Lahore Qalandars PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Platinum (Retention)
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Diamond (Retention)
|Abdullah Shafique
|Batter
|Gold (Retention)
|Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
|All-rounder
|Silver (Retention)
|Mohammad Naeem
|Batter
|Direct Overseas
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Haris Rauf
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Usama Mir
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Ubaid Shah
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Gudakesh Motie (WI)
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Tayyab Tahir
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Haseebullah Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Asif Ali
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Jahandad Khan
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Mirza Tahir Baig
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Syed Faridoun
|Bowler (Spin)
Karachi Kings PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Platinum (Retention)
|Hasan Ali
|Bowler (Pace)
|Diamond (Retention)
|Abbas Afridi
|Bowler (Pace)
|Gold (Retention)
|Khushdil Shah
|All-rounder
|Silver (Retention)
|Saad Baig
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Direct Overseas
|Moeen Ali (ENG)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|David Warner (AUS)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Salman Ali Agha
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Azam Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Adam Zampa (AUS)
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Ihsanullah
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Kieron Pollard (WI)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Tim Seifert (NZ)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Shahid Aziz
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Anwar Ali
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Aqib Ilyas (OMN)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Mir Hamza
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Leus du Plooy (SA/ENG)
|Batter
Quetta Gladiators PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Platinum (Retention)
|Abrar Ahmed
|Bowler (Spin)
|Diamond (Retention)
|Usman Tariq
|Bowler (Spin)
|Gold (Retention)
|Hasan Nawaz
|Batter
|Emerging (Retention)
|Shamyl Hussain
|Batter
|Direct Overseas
|Spencer Johnson (AUS)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Khawaja Nafay
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Saud Shakeel
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Rilee Rossouw (SA)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Jahandad Khan
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Tom Curran (ENG)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Faisal Akram
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Arafat Minhas
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Josh Philippe (AUS)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Sherfane Rutherford (WI)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Mohammad Wasim Jr
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Bismillah Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Brett Hampton (NZ)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Bevon Jacobs (RSA)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Samuel Harper (AUS)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Saqib Khan
|Bowler (Pace)
Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Platinum (Retention)
|Babar Azam (c)
|Batter
|Diamond (Retention)
|Sufiyan Muqeem
|Bowler (Spin)
|Gold (Retention)
|Abdul Samad
|Batter
|Emerging (Retention)
|Ali Raza
|Bowler (Pace)
|Direct Overseas
|Aaron Hardie (AUS)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Aamir Jamal
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Mohammad Haris
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Khurram Shahzad
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Noor Ahmad (AFG)
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Rovman Powell (WI)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Mirza Tahir Baig
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Mohammad Zeeshan
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Arshad Iqbal
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Nahid Rana (BAN)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Khalid Usman
|All-rounder
Sialkot Stallionz PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Marquee (Direct)
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|Batter
|Platinum (Signed)
|Mohammad Nawaz
|All-rounder
|Diamond (Signed)
|Salman Mirza
|Bowler (Pace)
|Gold (Signed)
|Ahmed Daniyal
|Bowler (Pace)
|Emerging (Signed)
|Saad Masood
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Ashton Turner (AUS)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Tabraiz Shamsi (RSA)
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Peter Siddle (AUS)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Ottneil Baartman (RSA)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Jahanzaib Sultan
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Delano Potgieter (RSA)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Lachlan Shaw (AUS)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Ali Asfand
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Haris Sohail
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Akif Javed
|Bowler (Pace)
Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen PSL 11 Squad
|Category
|Player Name
|Role
|Platinum (Signed)
|Saim Ayub
|All-rounder
|Diamond (Signed)
|Usman Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Gold (Signed)
|Akif Javed
|Bowler (Pace)
|Emerging (Signed)
|Maaz Sadaqat
|All-rounder
|Direct Overseas
|Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Mohammad Ali
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Kusal Perera (SL)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Auction Pick
|Riley Meredith (AUS)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Irfan Khan Niazi
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Hassan Khan
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Shayan Jahangir (USA)
|Batter
|Auction Pick
|Ottneil Baartman (RSA)
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Hammad Azam
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Sharafuddin Ashraf (AFG)
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Hussain Talat
|All-rounder
|Auction Pick
|Imran Tahir (RSA)
|Bowler (Spin)
|Auction Pick
|Tayyab Abbas
|Bowler (Pace)
|Auction Pick
|Arafat Minhas
|All-rounder
The 11th edition of the PSL is officially scheduled to start on 26 March 2026 and will conclude with the final on 3 May 2026. This represents a slight shift in the traditional calendar. The tournament was moved to this spring window to avoid a clash with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka currently.
