The landscape of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has undergone a seismic shift following the conclusion of the league’s first-ever player auction held at the Lahore Expo Centre. Moving away from the decade-old draft system, the eleventh edition (PSL 11) saw eight franchises—including new entries Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen—engage in intense bidding wars to finalise their rosters. The headline of the day was pacer Naseem Shah, who became the most expensive player in PSL history after being secured by the Rawalpindi franchise (formerly Multan Sultans) for a record PKR 86.5 million. PSL 2026: Hyderabad and Sialkot Join as New Franchises in Record-Breaking Expansion Ahead of Season 11.

Under the revised 2026 regulations, each squad must consist of 16 to 20 players, including a minimum of five and a maximum of seven overseas cricketers. Furthermore, teams are mandated to include at least two uncapped Under-23 players, with one required in the starting XI for every match.

Marquee Signings and Key Moves

The auction floor saw significant movement for both local and international stars. While icons like Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) remained with their respective teams through retentions, other major names found new homes. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out of PSL 2026 To Focus on Foundation Work in Afghanistan.

  • David Warner joined Karachi Kings for PKR 79 million.

  • Daryl Mitchell was snapped up by Rawalpindi for PKR 80.5 million.

  • Faheem Ashraf fetched a massive PKR 85 million from Islamabad United.

  • Mark Chapman (New Zealand) signed with Islamabad for PKR 70 million.

PSL 2026 Squads

Islamabad United PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Platinum (Retention) Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder
Gold (Retention) Salman Irshad Bowler (Pace)
Silver (Retention) Andries Gous Wicketkeeper-Batter
Direct Overseas Devon Conway (NZ) Batter
Auction Pick Faheem Ashraf All-rounder
Auction Pick Mark Chapman (NZ) Batter
Auction Pick Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Imad Wasim All-rounder
Auction Pick Mehran Mumtaz Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Max Bryant (AUS) Batter
Auction Pick Richard Gleeson (ENG) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Mohammad Hasnain Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Haider Ali Batter
Auction Pick Sameer Minhas Batter
Auction Pick Mir Hamza Sajjad Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Sameen Gul Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) All-rounder
Auction Pick Shamar Joseph (WI) Bowler (Pace)

Lahore Qalandars PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Platinum (Retention) Shaheen Shah Afridi (c) Bowler (Pace)
Diamond (Retention) Abdullah Shafique Batter
Gold (Retention) Sikandar Raza (ZIM) All-rounder
Silver (Retention) Mohammad Naeem Batter
Direct Overseas Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Fakhar Zaman Batter
Auction Pick Haris Rauf Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Usama Mir Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Ubaid Shah Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Gudakesh Motie (WI) Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Tayyab Tahir Batter
Auction Pick Haseebullah Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Asif Ali Batter
Auction Pick Jahandad Khan All-rounder
Auction Pick Mirza Tahir Baig Batter
Auction Pick Syed Faridoun Bowler (Spin)

Karachi Kings PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Platinum (Retention) Hasan Ali Bowler (Pace)
Diamond (Retention) Abbas Afridi Bowler (Pace)
Gold (Retention) Khushdil Shah All-rounder
Silver (Retention) Saad Baig Wicketkeeper-Batter
Direct Overseas Moeen Ali (ENG) All-rounder
Auction Pick David Warner (AUS) Batter
Auction Pick Salman Ali Agha All-rounder
Auction Pick Azam Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Adam Zampa (AUS) Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Ihsanullah Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Kieron Pollard (WI) All-rounder
Auction Pick Tim Seifert (NZ) Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Shahid Aziz All-rounder
Auction Pick Anwar Ali All-rounder
Auction Pick Aqib Ilyas (OMN) All-rounder
Auction Pick Mir Hamza Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Leus du Plooy (SA/ENG) Batter

Quetta Gladiators PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Platinum (Retention) Abrar Ahmed Bowler (Spin)
Diamond (Retention) Usman Tariq Bowler (Spin)
Gold (Retention) Hasan Nawaz Batter
Emerging (Retention) Shamyl Hussain Batter
Direct Overseas Spencer Johnson (AUS) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Khawaja Nafay Batter
Auction Pick Saud Shakeel Batter
Auction Pick Rilee Rossouw (SA) Batter
Auction Pick Jahandad Khan All-rounder
Auction Pick Tom Curran (ENG) All-rounder
Auction Pick Faisal Akram Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Arafat Minhas All-rounder
Auction Pick Josh Philippe (AUS) Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Sherfane Rutherford (WI) All-rounder
Auction Pick Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Bismillah Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Brett Hampton (NZ) All-rounder
Auction Pick Bevon Jacobs (RSA) Batter
Auction Pick Samuel Harper (AUS) Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Saqib Khan Bowler (Pace)

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Platinum (Retention) Babar Azam (c) Batter
Diamond (Retention) Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler (Spin)
Gold (Retention) Abdul Samad Batter
Emerging (Retention) Ali Raza Bowler (Pace)
Direct Overseas Aaron Hardie (AUS) All-rounder
Auction Pick Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder
Auction Pick Aamir Jamal All-rounder
Auction Pick Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Khurram Shahzad Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Noor Ahmad (AFG) Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Rovman Powell (WI) Batter
Auction Pick Mehran Mumtaz Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Mirza Tahir Baig Batter
Auction Pick Mohammad Zeeshan Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Arshad Iqbal Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Nahid Rana (BAN) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Khalid Usman All-rounder

Sialkot Stallionz PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Marquee (Direct) Steve Smith (AUS) Batter
Platinum (Signed) Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder
Diamond (Signed) Salman Mirza Bowler (Pace)
Gold (Signed) Ahmed Daniyal Bowler (Pace)
Emerging (Signed) Saad Masood All-rounder
Auction Pick Sahibzada Farhan Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Ashton Turner (AUS) Batter
Auction Pick Tabraiz Shamsi (RSA) Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Peter Siddle (AUS) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Ottneil Baartman (RSA) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Jahanzaib Sultan Batter
Auction Pick Delano Potgieter (RSA) All-rounder
Auction Pick Lachlan Shaw (AUS) Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Ali Asfand Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Haris Sohail Batter
Auction Pick Akif Javed Bowler (Pace)

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role
Platinum (Signed) Saim Ayub All-rounder
Diamond (Signed) Usman Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter
Gold (Signed) Akif Javed Bowler (Pace)
Emerging (Signed) Maaz Sadaqat All-rounder
Direct Overseas Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) Batter
Auction Pick Mohammad Ali Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Kusal Perera (SL) Wicketkeeper-Batter
Auction Pick Riley Meredith (AUS) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Irfan Khan Niazi Batter
Auction Pick Hassan Khan Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Shayan Jahangir (USA) Batter
Auction Pick Ottneil Baartman (RSA) Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Hammad Azam All-rounder
Auction Pick Sharafuddin Ashraf (AFG) All-rounder
Auction Pick Hussain Talat All-rounder
Auction Pick Imran Tahir (RSA) Bowler (Spin)
Auction Pick Tayyab Abbas Bowler (Pace)
Auction Pick Arafat Minhas All-rounder

The 11th edition of the PSL is officially scheduled to start on 26 March 2026 and will conclude with the final on 3 May 2026This represents a slight shift in the traditional calendar. The tournament was moved to this spring window to avoid a clash with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka currently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).