The landscape of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has undergone a seismic shift following the conclusion of the league’s first-ever player auction held at the Lahore Expo Centre. Moving away from the decade-old draft system, the eleventh edition (PSL 11) saw eight franchises—including new entries Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen—engage in intense bidding wars to finalise their rosters. The headline of the day was pacer Naseem Shah, who became the most expensive player in PSL history after being secured by the Rawalpindi franchise (formerly Multan Sultans) for a record PKR 86.5 million. PSL 2026: Hyderabad and Sialkot Join as New Franchises in Record-Breaking Expansion Ahead of Season 11.

Under the revised 2026 regulations, each squad must consist of 16 to 20 players, including a minimum of five and a maximum of seven overseas cricketers. Furthermore, teams are mandated to include at least two uncapped Under-23 players, with one required in the starting XI for every match.

Marquee Signings and Key Moves

The auction floor saw significant movement for both local and international stars. While icons like Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) remained with their respective teams through retentions, other major names found new homes. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out of PSL 2026 To Focus on Foundation Work in Afghanistan.

David Warner joined Karachi Kings for PKR 79 million.

Daryl Mitchell was snapped up by Rawalpindi for PKR 80.5 million.

Faheem Ashraf fetched a massive PKR 85 million from Islamabad United.

Mark Chapman (New Zealand) signed with Islamabad for PKR 70 million.

PSL 2026 Squads

Islamabad United PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Platinum (Retention) Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Gold (Retention) Salman Irshad Bowler (Pace) Silver (Retention) Andries Gous Wicketkeeper-Batter Direct Overseas Devon Conway (NZ) Batter Auction Pick Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Auction Pick Mark Chapman (NZ) Batter Auction Pick Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Imad Wasim All-rounder Auction Pick Mehran Mumtaz Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Max Bryant (AUS) Batter Auction Pick Richard Gleeson (ENG) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Mohammad Hasnain Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Haider Ali Batter Auction Pick Sameer Minhas Batter Auction Pick Mir Hamza Sajjad Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Sameen Gul Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) All-rounder Auction Pick Shamar Joseph (WI) Bowler (Pace)

Lahore Qalandars PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Platinum (Retention) Shaheen Shah Afridi (c) Bowler (Pace) Diamond (Retention) Abdullah Shafique Batter Gold (Retention) Sikandar Raza (ZIM) All-rounder Silver (Retention) Mohammad Naeem Batter Direct Overseas Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Fakhar Zaman Batter Auction Pick Haris Rauf Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Usama Mir Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Ubaid Shah Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Gudakesh Motie (WI) Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Tayyab Tahir Batter Auction Pick Haseebullah Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Asif Ali Batter Auction Pick Jahandad Khan All-rounder Auction Pick Mirza Tahir Baig Batter Auction Pick Syed Faridoun Bowler (Spin)

Karachi Kings PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Platinum (Retention) Hasan Ali Bowler (Pace) Diamond (Retention) Abbas Afridi Bowler (Pace) Gold (Retention) Khushdil Shah All-rounder Silver (Retention) Saad Baig Wicketkeeper-Batter Direct Overseas Moeen Ali (ENG) All-rounder Auction Pick David Warner (AUS) Batter Auction Pick Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Auction Pick Azam Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Adam Zampa (AUS) Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Ihsanullah Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Kieron Pollard (WI) All-rounder Auction Pick Tim Seifert (NZ) Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Shahid Aziz All-rounder Auction Pick Anwar Ali All-rounder Auction Pick Aqib Ilyas (OMN) All-rounder Auction Pick Mir Hamza Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Leus du Plooy (SA/ENG) Batter

Quetta Gladiators PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Platinum (Retention) Abrar Ahmed Bowler (Spin) Diamond (Retention) Usman Tariq Bowler (Spin) Gold (Retention) Hasan Nawaz Batter Emerging (Retention) Shamyl Hussain Batter Direct Overseas Spencer Johnson (AUS) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Khawaja Nafay Batter Auction Pick Saud Shakeel Batter Auction Pick Rilee Rossouw (SA) Batter Auction Pick Jahandad Khan All-rounder Auction Pick Tom Curran (ENG) All-rounder Auction Pick Faisal Akram Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Arafat Minhas All-rounder Auction Pick Josh Philippe (AUS) Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Sherfane Rutherford (WI) All-rounder Auction Pick Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Bismillah Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Brett Hampton (NZ) All-rounder Auction Pick Bevon Jacobs (RSA) Batter Auction Pick Samuel Harper (AUS) Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Saqib Khan Bowler (Pace)

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Platinum (Retention) Babar Azam (c) Batter Diamond (Retention) Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler (Spin) Gold (Retention) Abdul Samad Batter Emerging (Retention) Ali Raza Bowler (Pace) Direct Overseas Aaron Hardie (AUS) All-rounder Auction Pick Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Auction Pick Aamir Jamal All-rounder Auction Pick Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Khurram Shahzad Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Noor Ahmad (AFG) Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Rovman Powell (WI) Batter Auction Pick Mehran Mumtaz Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Mirza Tahir Baig Batter Auction Pick Mohammad Zeeshan Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Arshad Iqbal Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Nahid Rana (BAN) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Khalid Usman All-rounder

Sialkot Stallionz PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Marquee (Direct) Steve Smith (AUS) Batter Platinum (Signed) Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Diamond (Signed) Salman Mirza Bowler (Pace) Gold (Signed) Ahmed Daniyal Bowler (Pace) Emerging (Signed) Saad Masood All-rounder Auction Pick Sahibzada Farhan Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Ashton Turner (AUS) Batter Auction Pick Tabraiz Shamsi (RSA) Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Peter Siddle (AUS) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Ottneil Baartman (RSA) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Jahanzaib Sultan Batter Auction Pick Delano Potgieter (RSA) All-rounder Auction Pick Lachlan Shaw (AUS) Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Ali Asfand Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Haris Sohail Batter Auction Pick Akif Javed Bowler (Pace)

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen PSL 11 Squad

Category Player Name Role Platinum (Signed) Saim Ayub All-rounder Diamond (Signed) Usman Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter Gold (Signed) Akif Javed Bowler (Pace) Emerging (Signed) Maaz Sadaqat All-rounder Direct Overseas Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) Batter Auction Pick Mohammad Ali Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Kusal Perera (SL) Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Pick Riley Meredith (AUS) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Irfan Khan Niazi Batter Auction Pick Hassan Khan Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Shayan Jahangir (USA) Batter Auction Pick Ottneil Baartman (RSA) Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Hammad Azam All-rounder Auction Pick Sharafuddin Ashraf (AFG) All-rounder Auction Pick Hussain Talat All-rounder Auction Pick Imran Tahir (RSA) Bowler (Spin) Auction Pick Tayyab Abbas Bowler (Pace) Auction Pick Arafat Minhas All-rounder

The 11th edition of the PSL is officially scheduled to start on 26 March 2026 and will conclude with the final on 3 May 2026. This represents a slight shift in the traditional calendar. The tournament was moved to this spring window to avoid a clash with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka currently.

