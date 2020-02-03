Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato’s 'Decade Old' Wish of Singing the National Anthem Comes True, Songstress Nails Her Performance

She was spotted almost a week back at the recently concluded Grammys 2020. And she’s in no mood to slow down. Yep, you’ve cracked the very evident mystery and we are talking about none other than singer Demi Lovato. At the Grammys, she got the audience teary-eyed by singing Anyone. At the Super Bowl, she literally nailed it and kicked the ball out of the park by her powerful rendition of the national anthem. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback.
Demi’s performance was one of the highlights from the night and the best part was that many praised it and tagged as the ‘the best since Whitney Houston.'
All that being said, it really needs guts to come out after been under a severe medical dose. Demi was hospitalised in July 2018, due to overdose. Grammys 2020 was her first appearance and now Super Bowl is her the second.
Hours before grabbing the mic and singing the national anthem, Lovato re-shared her 2010 tweet in which she had desired to sing the national anthem at the Bowl and in 2020, she’s doing the same. Lastly, talking about her Demi’s style, her pristine white pantsuit was all things apt for the event. And ofcourse, Lovato’s stint almost after a decade is laudable and how. Stay tuned!