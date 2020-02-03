Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato’s 'Decade Old' Wish of Singing the National Anthem Comes True, Songstress Nails Her Performance

Demi Lovato at Super Bowl 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

She was spotted almost a week back at the recently concluded Grammys 2020. And she’s in no mood to slow down. Yep, you’ve cracked the very evident mystery and we are talking about none other than singer Demi Lovato. At the Grammys, she got the audience teary-eyed by singing Anyone. At the Super Bowl, she literally nailed it and kicked the ball out of the park by her powerful rendition of the national anthem. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback.

Demi’s performance was one of the highlights from the night and the best part was that many praised it and tagged as the ‘the best since Whitney Houston.'

Check Out Demi's Performance Below: