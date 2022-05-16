Britain’s most posh actor, Pierce Brosnan has gifted us with some of the most influential films. Brosnan has been an actor to always be on the lookout for. Filled with immense charm and charisma, he makes sure to deliver a great performance every time. With some really great screen presence and dashing good looks, Brosnan makes sure that you can’t take your eyes off of him. Pierce Brosnan Birthday Special: 5 Best Moments of the Actor As James Bond That Deserve a Revisit! (LatestLY Exclusive).

With a really great filmography, Brosnan has done it all. From playing the man that has a license to kill to just charming up the screen every time he appeared on it, this is an actor with some amazing range and movies. So, to celebrate Pierce Brosnan’s 69th birthday, lets’ take a look at five of his best movies according to IMDb. Pierce Brosnan Birthday: 5 Films Apart From the James Bond Series That Need Your Attention.

The Thomas Crown Affair (6.8)

Starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, the movie sees a billionaire steal a painting and the person investigating him fall in love with him. It’s a great heist and romantic film that features some great chemistry from both of its leads.

Evelyn (7.0)

Loosely based on the true story of Desmon Doyle, Evelyn sees sees Evelyn Doyle and her brothers be motherless when their mom walks out on them. What follows is an emotional tale of a father having to get his life straight and be there for his children. Pierce Brosnan and Sophie Vavasseur give a great and heartfelt performance.

Mrs Doubtfire (7.0)

One of Robin Williams’ greatest hits, Mrs Doubtfire is a riot from start to finish. The film follows a man who after his divorce, dresses up as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children. With a great cast including Sally Field and Brosnan, the film is a riot.

The Ghost Writer (7.2)

Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan star in this neo-noir political thriller that sees a ghost writer write the memoir of the British Prime Minister. The only issue being, he uncovers some secrets that puts his life in danger. It’s a great thrilling movie with many fun twists and turns.

Goldeneye (7.4)

Brosnan’s best Bond film, and the one that reshaped 007 for the modern audience, this was a great ride from start to finish. The film sees Bong go after a Russian crime-syndicate and stop them in time before they can unleash a deadly weapon.

We can’t wait to see Brosnan on the big screen again as he suits up as Dr Fate in Black Adam this December. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).