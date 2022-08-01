The Predator franchise is all set to be revitalised as Prey is set to release this week on Disney+ Hotstar. The fifth Predator film overall, Prey will be going back 300 years in the past and will star Amber Midthunder as she takes on the deadly Yautja, who is on Earth to kill for sport. Prey: The Battle Between a Comanche Warrior and Predator Looks Frightening in This New Poster! (View Pic).

So far, all the Predator films have received quite the mixed response on release. However, it looks like Prey is going to stir this franchise in a positive way. With Dan Trachtenberg directing it with a more grounded approach, those who have already seen the movie are praising it immensely. So, before you check out the movie, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Prey stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche warrior who will battle the Predator, who will be portrayed by Dane DiLiegro. She will be joined by Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black Antelope.

Plot

Prey follows Naru, a young Comanche warrior, who in an effort to prove her skills battles it out with a highly evolved alien species that is on Earth to hunt for sport.

Watch The Trailer For Prey:

Release Date

Prey releases on Hulu on August 5, 2022 in the United States of America. For its Indian release, Prey will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Prey: The Predator Stands Tall In This New Poster For Dan Trachtenberg's Upcoming Action Flick! (View Pic).

Reviews

The reviews for Prey aren't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated immediately.

