In just a few weeks we will be treated to a new entry in the Predator franchise. With Dan Trachtenberg at the helm, Prey will follow a Comanche warrior Naru, who will take on the deadly Predator in 1719. The new poster for the film gives us our best look yet at the Predator, who will also be sporting new armour in the film. Prey starring Amber Midthunder releases on August 5 exclusively on Hulu. Prey: Amber Midthunder Gets Ready to Fight the Predator In This New Promo For Her Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Flick! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Predator (@predator)

