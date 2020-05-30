Priyanka Chopra Jonas on George Floyd’s Death: ‘End This Race War Here in the US, and Around the World’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on George Floyd’s Death (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are several who have been protesting, demanding for justice following George Floyd’s death. The African-American man had died in police custody on May 25. The incident took place in Minneapolis where an ex-police official named Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9-minutes, resulting in his death. Floyd was heard saying “I can’t breathe” and this video was recorded by the bystanders and posted across social media platforms. There are several celebs who have reacted on this tragic incident and so did Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The global icon shared a post on Instagram in which she mentioned, “End this race war here in the US, and around the world”. George Floyd Death: Taylor Swift, Jimmy Kimmel and Other Hollywood Celebs Call Out US President Donald Trump For His Twitter Threat To Shoot Minneapolis Protesters.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also furious seeing what happened to George Floyd, took to Instagram and stated, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. She also wrote, “George, I am praying for your family. Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”. George Floyd Death: Hollywood Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Post George Floyd’s Death

Cardi B, Madonna, Viola Davis, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx and many other celebs across industries have demanded justice for George Floyd. The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and taken into custody.