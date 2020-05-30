George Floyd Death: Taylor Swift, Jimmy Kimmel and Other Hollywood Celebs Call Out US President Donald Trump For His Twitter Threat To Shoot Minneapolis Protesters

Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The tragic death of George Floyd that happened in Minneapolis left everyone across the globe in a state of shock. The incident occurred on May 25 and since then there have been protests going on in Minneapolis, demanding justice for the African-American man from Texas. A white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, who was handcuffed and lying face down on the road, which resulted in his death. The video of this horrific incident was recorded by the bystanders and was shared across social media platforms. In this video Floyd was heard saying “I can't breathe” and it took the internet by storm. Minnesota Riots: Twitter Flags Donald Trump's Latest Tweet for Glorifying Violence Over Killing of George Floyd.

There have been protests happening in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death. The furious protesters demanded for justice for what happened with George Floyd and it later turned into riots. There were stores looted and set on fire and many other incidences happened following the death of Floyd. US President Donald Trump shared a post on Twitter threatening to shoot the looters in Minneapolis. His tweet did not go down well with netizens and some of the popular Hollywood celebs who decided to call out the US President. Taylor Swift, Jimmy Kimmel are some of the celebs who have reacted to the tweet posted by Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift wrote, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.” Let’s take a look at some of the reactions by celebs. George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

Taylor Swift

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel

Madonna

People Are Marching Across America Protesting the Brutal murder of George Floyd and so many Others. As we have the right to do as Americans.The time has come whether Trump likes it or not. He cannot stop this!! NO JUSTICE—NO PEACE! ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊🏻 God Bless...https://t.co/XVWgblcwPQ pic.twitter.com/xG1Pcl52Ph — Madonna (@Madonna) May 29, 2020

Video Of Minneapolis Riots

Donald Trump threatened Minneapolis protesters with military violence. He had tweeted saying that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” This tweet was not taken down by Twitter because it was deemed “in the public’s interest” but has been hidden for violating rules against “glorifying violence.”