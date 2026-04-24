Global music icon and billionaire entrepreneur Rihanna arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening, marking her first return to India in two years. The "Diamonds" singer was photographed at a private airport terminal dressed in an all-black ensemble, greeting a crowd of photographers and fans with smiles and flying kisses. While her arrival immediately sparked speculation of another high-profile performance, reports indicate her visit is centred on a major milestone for her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. Rihanna Returns to India: Pop Diva Waves at Paps Shouting ‘RiRi’ After Surprise Arrival in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Rihanna's Business-Focused Return to India

Unlike her previous visit, which was defined by a massive stage performance, Rihanna is in Mumbai this week for a brand expansion event titled "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli." The event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, is expected to serve as an official launch or pop-up showcase for her inclusive beauty line in the Indian market.

Rihanna Clicked at Mumbai Airport - Watch Video

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The brand officially entered the Indian retail space in August 2025 through partnerships with Sephora and Tira Beauty. This visit appears to be a strategic move to solidify her brand's presence in one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets.

Netizens Speculate About Rihanna's India Visit on Social Media

Despite the business nature of the trip, social media was quickly flooded with theories about her return. Given her history with the Ambani family, many users jokingly questioned if another lavish wedding was taking place."Ab kiski shaadi hai? (Now, whose getting married?)" one user asked on Instagram. Others expressed surprise at the suddenness of her arrival, as the trip was not publicly announced beforehand.

Netizens React After Rihanna Returns to India After 2 Years

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Rihanna's 2024 Jamnagar Performance

Rihanna’s last appearance in India took place in March 2024, when she performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. That performance, her first full-length concert in eight years, became a global talking point, not only for the high-profile guest list but for her viral interactions with Bollywood stars.

While that visit was a multi-day cultural spectacle, the singer clarified on a recent Instagram Live that her current stay will be brief. She mentioned that she only has two days in the country before returning home to her children. Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s Epic ‘Zingaat’ Dance at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Takes Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

Expanding the Fenty Empire

Rihanna’s arrival follows a trend of global celebrities visiting India to tap into its luxury and beauty sectors. By hosting a localised event like "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli," the singer is leaning into Indian cultural themes to market her products.

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