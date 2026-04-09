The Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), one of Mumbai's most recognisable landmarks, was transformed into a glowing spectacle on Thursday evening, April 9, as the city prepared to celebrate the 31st birthday of Anant Ambani. The Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) officially turns 31 on April 10. The BWSL featured specialised light projections, including images of Anant Ambani and the logo of the "I Love Mumbai Foundation", marking the start of a series of high-profile and philanthropic events across the country.

City Landmarks Join Anant Ambani's Birthday Celebration

The illumination of the 5.6-kilometre bridge served as a visual tribute, drawing crowds of onlookers to the Worli and Bandra promenades. The light display is part of a larger festive atmosphere in Mumbai, where various non-governmental organisations and foundations have organised events to honour the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani's Son Anant Ambani Gifts Lionel Messi INR 10.9 Crore Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Tourbillon Watch During Vantara Visit.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminates Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday. Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st… pic.twitter.com/0AaK4FRWFz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026

Beyond the aesthetics, the illumination at the Sea Link also highlighted the "I Love Mumbai Foundation", an organisation involved in several of the birthday-related social initiatives.

Philanthropy and Community Outreach

The lead-up to the birthday has been characterised by significant charitable contributions and community service initiatives. In Mumbai, the "Ann Seva – In Gratitude" program was hosted at The Rameshwaram Cafe on April 8 and 9. The initiative provided free meals to children, labourers, daily wage workers, and support staff, ensuring that the celebrations had a positive social impact.

Nationwide, other major initiatives were launched:

Healthcare Support: Around 2.26 lakh patients at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar will receive free prescribed meals for one year.

Around 2.26 lakh patients at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar will receive free prescribed meals for one year. Temple Donations: Anant Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, contributing INR 6 crore to temple funds and pledging INR 12 crore for the restoration of the Rajarajeshwaram Temple’s East Gopuram.

Anant Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, contributing INR 6 crore to temple funds and pledging INR 12 crore for the restoration of the Rajarajeshwaram Temple’s East Gopuram. Animal Welfare: In Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon, a unique celebration involved elephants in a fruit feast and cake-cutting ceremony, reflecting Anant’s commitment to wildlife through his Vantara project.

Star-Studded Gatherings in Jamnagar

While Mumbai saw public displays of celebration, the Ambani family's estate in Jamnagar became the hub for private festivities. Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh, were reported to have arrived in the Gujarat city to participate in the birthday events. The 10-day-long cultural calendar in Jamnagar also includes Lok Dayros (traditional folk singing nights) across multiple locations, blending high-profile social gatherings with traditional cultural heritage. ‘We Feel Proud’: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant Laud Anant Ambani As He Completes ‘Padyatra’ to Dwarkadhish Temple on 30th Birthday (Watch Videos).

As the Executive Director at Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani has increasingly taken on leadership roles within the conglomerate, particularly in the energy and retail sectors. His public image has recently been closely associated with Vantara, a massive animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar. This year's birthday celebrations continue the Ambani family tradition of combining grand public gestures with extensive charitable "Ann Seva" (food service) across various states.

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