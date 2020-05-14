Robert Pattinson Expected to Boost His Star Power with Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Matt Reeves' The Batman

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson says his decision to do two back-to-back blockbusters in "Tenet" and "Batman" had to do with bringing commercial viability back to his career after doing a series of independent movies. Pattinson, who played a small role in "Harry Potter" movies before rising to fame with "Twilight" series, has always worked with the directors of his choice but largely in indie space. Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" will be his first major studio film after 2012 and it is to be followed by Matt Reeves' 2021 comic book tentpole "The Batman". Robert Pattinson Blew Up His Microwave While Demonstrating a Pasta Recipe in the Midst of An Interview.

“I started the beginning of last year with no job. And I was calling my agent and just being like — I had gotten good reviews in stuff — and I was like, ‘What the f***? I thought this was a pretty good year, and I'm f***ing starting the year like I've just done a pile of trash'," Pattinson told GQ in an interview. The actor said his agent told him that he did not get any major movies because everyone thought he was not interested in them. Pattinson, 34, said not many people back an actor in the industry without commercial viability. Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: His Charming Looks and Dapper Outings Make for a Lethal Combination (View Pics)

"It's just something which you (can) kind of rely on a little bit more," Pattinson said about his decision to return to studio films. "The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the (indie) movies I was doing, no one sees them. And so it's kind of this frightening thing, because I don't know how viable this is for a career... I don't know how many people there actually are in the industry who are willing to back you without any commercial viability whatsoever," he said.