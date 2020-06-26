After the monumental success of Avengers: Endgame, Russo Brothers followed it up with their production venture, Extraction. The movie featuring Chris Hemsworth was commissioned by Netflix. The success of the film led to the announcement of a sequel that should begin pre-production soon. But even before the principal photography of the sequel behind, the Russo Bros are talking about its premiere and for a very good reason. Nigerian boys Ikorodu Bois made a low budget remake of Extraction trailer that has gone viral. Joe Russo Confirms Extraction 2 with Netflix, Chris Hemsworth Likely to Return.

While the kids' video is a low budget, it is surely charismatic and imagined. The boys have recreated the scenes from the movie in unconventional ways with props and locations available to their resource. Wheelbarrows become cars. It will make you laugh but will also leave you in awe of the raw talent.

Even Russo Brothers were impressed. The directors have extended an invitation to the premiere of Extraction 2. How cool is that! Avengers: Endgame Watch Party: Russo Brothers Share Exciting Trivia and BTS Videos of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and More From the Sets (View Tweets).

Check Out Russo Brothers' Tweet Here:

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

Muiz, 15, and Malik, 10, shot the trailer and asked their older brother Babatunde to edit it. Their cousin Fawas Aina, 13, also makes an appearance in the trailer. The trio shot the video in their neighbourhood of Ikorodu, in Lagos. We hope this spectacular event changes their lives and we see them winning major film awards in a few years. Believe.

