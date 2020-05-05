Joe Russo Confirms Extraction 2 with Netflix, Chris Hemsworth Likely to Return

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The buzz for Chris Hemsworth's Extraction is still so strong on social media but a certain section keeps arguing if the film was even worth your time. However, Netflix would certainly provide enough proofs to elaborate on why Hemsworth's newest digital outing deserves a sequel and how it has become one of the most-watched feature films ever on their platform ever. No wonder the OTT giant has already sealed a deal with the film's producer, Russo Brothers for a sequel and the same has been confirmed by Joe Russo himself. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Blown Away’ by the Response to His Netflix Film, Thanks Fans for Love and Support on Behalf of the Team (Watch Video).

When Deadline got in touch with Joe Russo to confirm the news of Extraction getting a sequel, the Avengers: Endgame director said, "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be." Ask him if the story would go back in time or move forward, the director said, "We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.” Extraction: From Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's Stunts to the Bengali Rap Song, Russo Bros' Netflix Film Gets a Rave Response on Twitter.

While the director cum producer didn't confirm if Chris Hemsworth will return to the second part, the chances are very likely. According to the filmmaker, the priority would be to pen a script strong enough that there's no scope for him to reject. And considering his enthusiasm for the same on social media and how excited he is to receive so much love from his fans, the possibility of him collaborating with Russo Brothers for a sequel is very high. Joe also expects director Sam Hargrave to come on board for the film's second instalment.