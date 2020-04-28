Avengers: Endgame Watch Party: Russo Brothers Share Exciting Trivia and BTS Videos of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and More From the Sets (View Tweets)

Russo Brothers with Endgame cast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Avengers: Endgame recently celebrated its one-year anniversary and while Twitterati was more than thrilled about it and have been tweeting about the same since a while, recently, a watch party was organised by the Russo Brothers amid this quarantine time to bring all the Marvel fans together from around the world. Not just this but directors Joe and Anthony Russo also took us behind-the-scenes of this Marvel epic as they took to social media to share some interesting trivia and videos from the sets of the film. Avengers Endgame Completes 1 Year: Emotional Netizens Share Iconic Moments of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow To Celebrate!

Before beginning the watch party, the director duo also gave a shoutout to all the medical professional currently battling the COVID-19 crisis on the frontlines. They wrote, "Before we get started…It’s 7pmET and you guys are cheering on the healthcare professionals and staff during their change of shifts—we’re clapping along with you. The incredibly brave medical staff working tirelessly on the frontlines against COVID-19 are superheroes. Thank you."

Apart from this, if you happen to go over to the Russo Brothers, Twitter handle right now, you will be treated with some amazing videos including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans' last days on the sets and also Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel's first day of the shoot. The directors also shared some amazing trivia on where and how they shot the crucial scenes in the films. Not just this, there are also tweets revealing how a few Russo family members made it to the sets of the film. Check out some of the big reveals from their tweets!

Brie Larson's First Day As Captain Marvel:

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Joe and Anthony's Kids on Sets:

We’ve got some more Russo family cameo’s here. That’s Joe’s daughter, Lia, Anth’s son, Julian, and our nephew, Augie. Lia loved the memes of her dabbing when this first came out… well, maybe love is a strong word… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ggT5LBVE0M — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

BTS Still From the 'Fat Thor' Scene:

Russo Brothers With the Cast:

Rebuilding a set from a pre-existing movie is pretty damn cool. Also getting to hang out with the same, amazing cast year after year is also pretty damn cool… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/az1m65p68O — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Chris Evans' Emotional Last Day Of Playing Cap!

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The Legend - Robert Downey Jr's Last Day:

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Did the Captain Age At All?

Russo Brothers ended the watch party on an emotional note as they wrote, "Sharing #Endgame for the first time last year, with each and every one of you, was the most thrilling and rewarding moment in our careers. THANK YOU. We eagerly await the day that we can all be back together in a theater, sharing these experiences once again…#AvengersAssemble." Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder's Script 'Insane', Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film.

We bet watching these amazing videos and reading all the exciting bits of information that the Russo Brothers have dropped, you are definitely going to rush for another viewing of the epic Avengers: Endgame to spot all the details and trivia information that you now know.