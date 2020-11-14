Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson says essaying the role of a parent has been an invaluable part of her career. Last year, the actress played the role of a mother in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. "I never had a child in film before, and (recently) I made two films that I have kids that are suddenly like 10 or 11 years old. So, I became kind of like an instant parent. But I think for actors, of course, there's all different ways of getting yourself to where you need to go," she said. Scarlett Johansson – Colin Jost Wedding: 10 Pictures that Make You Aware of their Beautiful Relationship

"Being a parent myself was invaluable. It was incredibly helpful, (I) had a sort of empathy for Rosie's (her role in Jojo Rabbit) plight that I may not have had the same insight otherwise. So, yeah, it was just a joy to play. She's a very warm, warm, lovable character that I think just felt very comfy to me. I wanted that to come across, that she was just comfortable and kind of sugary and warm," she added. Scarlett Johansson Ties The Knot With Beau Colin Jost!

Based on the novel "Caging Skies" by author Christine Leunens, "Jojo Rabbit" is about a lonely German boy named Jojo and how his world view changes when he finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. The anti-hate satire brings forward the vivid imagination of Jojo, and his experiences through fantasy and his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler. Waititi is seen playing the role of the imaginary Hitler. The movie got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Supporting Actress. "Jojo Rabbit" will air on Star Movies in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).