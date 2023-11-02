San Francisco, November 2: Actor Scarlett Johansson is reportedly suing an app developer for using her name and AI-generated version of her voice in an online ad. As reported by Variety, the 22-second ad showed Johansson behind the scenes while filming 'Black Widow', where she says "What’s up guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me." Elon Musk Thinks Some People Will Prioritise Planet Over Human, Raises Concerns About AI To Pose Existential Threat to Humanity.

Later, an AI-generated voice meant to sound like the actor takes over, saying "It's not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn't miss it." The ad was for an AI image editor, called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, the report mentioned.

Convert Software — the developer behind the app — included text at the bottom of the ad that read: "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person." Representatives for Johansson were quoted as saying in the report that the actor was never a spokesperson for the app.

