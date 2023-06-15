Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson had a little help bonding with her Asteroid City co-stars, thanks to her son Cosmo. When Johansson, 38, was working on the Wes Anderson film, Cosmo - who will turn 2 years old in August - was just a little baby, and everyone loved spending time with him, reports People magazine. According to Johansson, he was quite the popular little guy on set. Asteroid City Trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks’ Multi-Starrer Comedy Sees Lives Disrupted When Aliens Arrive in Town (Watch Video).)

"I actually wasn't popular, it was just the baby," Johansson told People of her son with husband Colin Jost. "People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, 'Oh, it's you. Where's baby?'"

Cosmo and Jost both spent time with Johansson in between takes. She said: "My family came (with me to set). My husband and baby did because we had just had a little baby. Some people had partners that came up." Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Was ‘So F**king Happy’ to See Jeremy Renner After His Accident and Here's Why!.

Johansson continued: "Most people were alone, I think. A lot of people had children too, but maybe a little bit older. I just had a tiny, tiny baby," she said, adding that Cosmo was like the "set baby".

In September, Johansson shared the meaning of Cosmo's name and the special connection between the moniker and her 8-year-old daughter's name, Rose Dorothy. "They are both flowers," Johansson told Kelly Clarkson. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow. That's why my daughter liked it too."

