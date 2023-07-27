Popular Irish singer Sinead O'Connor's final interview will soon be coming out, as the singer passed away recently at the age of 56. In that interview which is part of a documentary, she detailed her musical career, saying that she found music to be a therapeutic experience as well as the many of her surrounding political controversies. This interview was given to Sky TV for a documentary on the singer's life which will air on July 29, 2023 making this her last ever recorded public appearance. Before that, she had also appeared on an American chat show back in 2021 where she detailed many of her own personal problems and political controversies. Sinead O’Connor Death: From Family to Career, All You Need To Know About the Grammy-Winning Irish Singer and Musician.

As reported by The Mirror, the documentary will cover Sinead's troubled past with a core point being her childhood where she was subject to much neglect and abuse from her mother, including being made to live in their garden "24/7 for a week or two". Sinead explained, "I'd be screaming, begging her to let me in. I spent my entire childhood being beaten up because of the social conditions under which my mother grew up."

The documentary also explores Sinead's musical career after much criticism from her family, including the time when she was being sent to a religious order due to her status as an "unmanageable" teenager before a music teacher discovered her talent and she was signed to a record label. However, Sinead's unconventional dressing sense and style didn't go down well with her managers, particularly her buzz cut which she is well known for today.

Sinead said: "They wanted me to grow my hair long, wear short skirts and high heels, make-up and the whole works. And write songs that wouldn't challenge anything, but then I come from a country where there used to be riots in the streets over plays. That’s what art is for." Sinead's first husband John Reynolds spoke of what inspired Sinead to shave her head, and create her iconic buzz cut hairstyle stating: "Obviously she was having absolutely none of it. It's a powerful statement for a woman because she says, 'Don’t f**k with me'." Sinéad O’Connor Dies at 56; Irish Singer and Musician Was Best Known for ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Song.

The documentary also sees Sinead discuss her worldwide hit with her cover of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U", including the black and white video that saw her crying on camera. Sinead revealed she was thinking of her mother who had died in a car accident five years before, as she commented: "I didn't know I was going to cry singing it. Every time I sing the song, I think of my mother," she admits. "I never stopped crying for my mother. I couldn't face being in Ireland for 13 years. I never even called home, I just cut myself off entirely."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).