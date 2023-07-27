Sinéad O’Connor passed away on July 26, 2023. The Irish singer and musician, aged 56, was best known for the single “Nothing Compares 2 U”. The statement issued by the family read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” reports Irish broadcaster RTE. Lee Sang Eun Dies at 46; Soprano Singer Found Dead in Washroom Minutes Before Her Performance.

Sinéad O’Connor Passes Away

BREAKING: Irish music legend Sinead O'Connor dead at age 56 — BNO News (@BNONews) July 26, 2023

