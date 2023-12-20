In 2023, Hollywood faced profound losses as several beloved stars passed away, marking a year of unexpected tragedies. From the iconic presence of Friends' Matthew Perry to the legendary Tina Turner, the industry mourned the loss of these cherished celebrities. Their contributions to entertainment, spanning sitcoms to music, left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Their untimely departures served as poignant reminders of their enduring impact and contributions to the world of arts and entertainment. Year Ender 2023: From Successful Adaptations to Impact of Actors-Writers Strikes, 5 Biggest Trends We Observed This Year That Transformed Streaming Business!

Hollywood Celebrities Who Passed Away in Year 2023:

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Matthew Perry, famed for Friends, passed at 54 in Los Angeles. Ketamine and health issues were cited in his death. Known as Chandler Bing, he starred in the iconic NBC show. Perry's career spanned TV, movies, and a candid memoir detailing his struggles with addiction after the Friends reunion.

André Braugher

André Braugher, acclaimed for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, passed at 61 after battling lung cancer. His Emmy-winning roles and diverse career, from Glory to sitcom success, showcased his talent. Survived by wife Ami Brabson and three sons, his legacy spans film, TV, and theater.

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon (Photo Credits: X)

Michael Gambon, the revered actor of Harry Potter fame, passed at 82 due to pneumonia. Renowned for his theatrical prowess, he inherited Dumbledore's role. His illustrious career earned him numerous awards across stage, TV, and film, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment world.

