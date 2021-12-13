If there is one Hollywood film that's the talk of town in India right now then it has to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland, Zendaya-starrer has been making headlines since quite a long time now. And with advance booking of the flick opened across the country, fans are not wasting a minute as the tickets are selling like hotcakes. Tickets for the highly-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are now available for Indian fans on BookMyShow, Paytm, and the official website of PVR Cinemas. However, you might not be able to book the tickets for the Spidey film with ease it feels. Spider-Man No Way Home: New Merchandise ‘Leaks’ Tease Spidey Costumes and Major Fight Scene in Tom Holland’s Upcoming Marvel Movie (LatestLY Exclusive).

As reportedly, few fans faced a lot of hurdles while booking the film ticket via BMS as the app/site got crashed. For the unware, Spider-Man No Way Home tickets are quite on the expensive side and are sold on BMS ranging from Rs 1900 to Rs 2100, depending upon the seat one selects. Even after being on the high end, Spidy fans are pre-booking the tickets for shows starting as early as 6 am from Thursday (December 16). Crazy and how! Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Did Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Say 'Hello Peter' to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Not Tom Holland? Fans Feel So!

Here's Spider-Man No Way Home Ticket Rates (Delhi):

Photo Credits: BookMyShow

Check Out a Fan's Tweet:

Well, we must say that Spider-Man No Way Home is making a huge pre-release business in India. Advance tickets sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home are available across India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and more. Apart from Tom and Zendaya, the film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and others. The MCU film releases in India on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. So, are you watching the movie? Tell us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).