What was meant to be a historic music night in Guwahati turned controversial after a British travel influencer alleged harassment during Post Malone’s first-ever concert in India. The influencer, based in Bangkok, claimed that she and her friend were “touched without consent” shortly after entering the crowded venue on Monday evening.‘Great To Be in the Home of a Legend’: Post Malone Pays Tribute to Singer Zubeen Garg During First-Ever Guwahati Concert in India (Watch Video)

British Influencer Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

Harassment Allegations Surface at Post Malone’s Guwahati Concert

The concert was held at the Veterinary College Ground in Guwahati, marking the first major event under Assam’s newly introduced Policy for Concert Tourism. The initiative, led by the Assam government and organised in collaboration with BookMyShow, was aimed at putting the state on India’s live music map. However, the allegations have sparked outrage online, raising questions about women’s safety at such large gatherings. Sharing a video on Instagram, the influencer wrote, “Concerts in India aren’t safe for women. As two women in the crowd, both me and my friend were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area. After just 10 minutes, we had to force our way out and move to the back near the vendors because we no longer felt safe.”

Police Investigate Harassment Claims

She added that the incident shouldn’t be dismissed as mere crowd pushing. “This isn’t normal crowd behaviour. It’s part of a wider issue of violence against women and how harassment is minimised in public spaces. No concert should make women choose between enjoying music and guarding their bodies,” she wrote. Reacting to the viral post, DCP Guwahati East Mrinal Deka said that police were aware of the incident and had begun looking into it. “Unfortunately, they did not raise a complaint instantly or report the incident to the police present at the venue or to the organisers. This lapse of time makes it a bit difficult, but we are investigating the matter,” Deka said. Post Malone Sets Guwahati Stage on Fire with First-ever India Solo Concert, Delivers Hits Like 'Congratulations', 'Sunflower' and More.

Post Malone Concert Sparks Safety Concerns

The Post Malone concert drew over 20,000 attendees, making it one of the largest music events ever held in Guwahati. The Assam government had hoped to rival Shillong’s concert culture through its new tourism policy, which provides financial assistance, free access to state-owned venues, and logistical support for international-scale shows. While the concert tourism initiative aims to boost Assam’s image as a global entertainment hub, the recent incident has raised urgent concerns about crowd control, security and women’s safety. As the police investigation continues, many online users have called for stricter safety measures at future events to ensure such incidents are never repeated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (British Travel Influencer's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).