GOLDEN: The Moments, BTS' maknae Jeon Jungkook's global exhibition exploring the K-Pop star's first solo album arrives in India for the very first time! The exhibition delves into the making, promotion and success of the album, which was dropped on November 3, 2023. The event, held in collaboration with BookMyShow LIVE, offers Indian ARMYs a chance to get up close and see the exclusive items used by Jungkook during the making of his album.

When and Where Is Junkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition?

The “GOLDEN: The Moments” exhibition will take fans on an immersive journey through Jungkook’s iconic GOLDEN moments. Scheduled to take place from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026, at the iconic Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, the exhibition is brought to fans in collaboration with HYBE, BookMyShow LIVE, and the producers of the exhibit.

HYBE India Announces Jungkook’s First Ever Exhibition in Mumbai – View Post

HYBE on GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition in Mumbai

Speaking about the exhibition, HYBE said, "India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Following the establishment of HYBE India, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges, connecting our global artistes with Indian fans, where voices of India become global stories. Through GOLDEN: The Moment, we are glad to open this new chapter with BookMyShow Live, bringing fans in India closer to Jungkook's artistery and the universal power of time."

How To Buy Tickets for GOLDEN: The Moments Mumbai Exhibition?

Tickets for Jungkook's GOLDEN: The Moments will go live on November 6 at 12 pm, which will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. A select number of early bird tickets will grant access to the exclusive preview night. Is BTS Finally Coming to India in 2026? K-Pop Supergroup’s Alleged Tour Leak Lists Mumbai as a Stop in Their Much-Awaited Comeback Tour (View Post).

Book Tickets for GOLDEN: The Moments on BookMyShow Live

Jungkook’s Weverse Live

On November 3, 2025, Jungkook hosted an almost six-hour livestream on Weverse, where he interacted with fans, played fun games, and opened up about his future plans. At one point, the 28-year-old seemingly hinted at going on a solo tour soon, leaving fans thrilled.

